National
Report slams conditions in Greek migrant detention centers
The anti-torture committee of the Council of Europe, the continent's main human rights organization, slammed the conditions under which migrants are held in some detention centers in Greece and voiced concern Thursday over persistent allegations the country illegally pushes back migrants coming from Turkey.
National
US jobless claims increase to 742,000 as pandemic worsens
The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid rose last week to 742,000, the first increase in five weeks and a sign that the resurgent viral outbreak is likely slowing the economy and forcing more companies to cut jobs.
National
Wisconsin recount cleared to begin after partisan fight
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has agreed to issue an order to recount ballots in two heavily liberal counties at President Donald Trump's request, but only after hours of contentious debate that may foreshadow the partisan battle ahead.
National
GOP canvassers again oppose certifying Detroit-area votes
Two Michigan Republicans who initially blocked certification of election results for the county that includes Detroit despite no evidence of fraud before approving them now say they want to rescind their certification.
National
Justice Dept.'s China focus likely to continue under Biden
President Donald Trump has identified China as the country's biggest foe and the Justice Department mirrored that emphasis over the last four years with a drumbeat of cases against defendants ranging from hackers accused of targeting intellectual property to professors charged with grant fraud.