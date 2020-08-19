More from Star Tribune
WHAT TO WATCH: Joe Biden's big moment at the DNC
Democratic Party luminaries, rising stars, former presidents and presidential contenders have been making a pitch for Joe Biden over three days of an atypical convention. Now the presidential nominee will make his case himself.
Source: Michigan reaches $600M deal in Flint water crisis
Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state regulators' advice not…
Trump: US demands restoration of UN sanctions against Iran
The Trump administration is set to demand the restoration of all international sanctions on Iran in a move that will further isolate the U.S. at the United Nations, test the credibility of the U.N. Security Council and possibly deal a fatal blow to one of former President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievements.
Democrats pound their message: To oust Trump, you must vote
Former President Barack Obama warned American democracy may not survive if Donald Trump is reelected. Then Democratic National Convention delegates broke a historic barrier by nominating Kamala Harris as Joe Biden's running mate and the first Black woman on a national political ticket.
Black voters in Midwest critical to Democrats' 2020 hopes
In key Midwestern states where the 2016 election was decided by a margin of less than 2%, Black voter enthusiasm is critical factor in 2020.