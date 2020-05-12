More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Russian doctors say woman contracted virus twice
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Business
US retail sales plunged a record 16% in April as virus hit
U.S. retail sales tumbled by a record 16.4% from March to April as business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus kept shoppers away, threatened the viability of stores across the country and further weighed down a sinking economy.
National
Louisville seeks US review of police killing of black woman
Louisville officials have now asked the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI to review the police department's internal investigation of the killing of a black woman by officers raiding her home two months ago.
National
Europe relaxes virus restrictions but cases flare elsewhere
Several European countries where coronavirus infections have slowed moved ahead Friday with relaxing border restrictions, while the U.S. reported a record drop in retail sales that threatened stores and weighed down the sinking economy. Infection flare-ups in Mexico and elsewhere served as a reminder the pandemic is far from over.
National
Surf's up and so are new beach rules to prevent virus spread
They arrived at the beach by car, skateboard and on bare feet. They carried Frisbees, cameras and surfboards. They wore running shorts, yoga pants and wetsuits.