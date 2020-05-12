William R. Bryan is identified as a witness in the police report taken after Ahmaud Arbery's shooting. He has not been charged. "I am not feeling safe at all. I haven't felt safe in at least three to five days now," Bryan said

William R. Bryan is identified as a witness in the police report taken after Ahmaud Arbery's shooting. He has not been charged. "I am not feeling safe at all. I haven't felt safe in at least three to five days now," Bryan said