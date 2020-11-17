More from Star Tribune
National
Suburban Milwaukee officer who killed 3 since 2015 resigns
A suburban Milwaukee police officer who has fatally shot three people in the line of duty since 2015, including a Black teenager outside a mall in February, is resigning from the department.
National
The Latest: Pfizer seeks vaccine regulatory review in days
Pfizer announced more results in its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study that suggest the shots are 95% effective.
National
A rusty Giuliani returns to the courtroom on Trump's behalf
Representing a client inside a courtroom for the first time in nearly three decades, Rudy Giuliani showed some rust as he tried to make the case that President Donald Trump has been robbed of re-election.
National
Biden's DIY transition proceeds without Trump assistance
President Donald Trump's refusal to cooperate with his successor is forcing President-elect Joe Biden to seek unusual workarounds to prepare for the exploding public health threat and evolving national security challenges he will inherit in just nine weeks.
National
Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security
President Donald Trump fired the nation's top election security official, a widely respected member of his administration who had dared to refute the president's unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud and vouch for the integrity of the vote.