Warning: Video may contain graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing. Through tears, George Floyd's girlfriend described to jurors in Derek Chauvin's murder trial her relationship of nearly three years with him leading up to his death, acknowledging that they both struggled with opioid addiction.

