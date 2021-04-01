More from Star Tribune
Paramedic upon arriving at Floyd scene: 'I suspected this patient to be dead'
Warning: Video may contain graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing. Hennepin EMS paramedic Derek Smith testified in Chauvin's murder trial that he immediately suspected Floyd was dead.
Coronavirus
Virus surge in Michigan is a 'gut punch' to hopes of pandemic's end
Even as the pandemic appears to be waning in some parts of the United States, Michigan has more recent cases per capita than any other state.
George Floyd's girlfriend testifies of their life together, opioid use
Warning: Video may contain graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing. Through tears, George Floyd's girlfriend described to jurors in Derek Chauvin's murder trial her relationship of nearly three years with him leading up to his death, acknowledging that they both struggled with opioid addiction.
Business
Biden's 'Jobs Cabinet' to sell infrastructure as GOP resists
President Joe Biden set about convincing America it needs his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan on Thursday, deputizing a five-member "jobs Cabinet" to help in the effort. But the enormity of his task was clear as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's vowed to oppose the plan "every step of the way."
Gophers
Bateman flashes speed for NFL scouts at Gophers pro day
The wide receiver ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, according to the Gophers, with 31 NFL teams watching.