National
Federal judge upholds Minnesota's extended ballot counting
A federal judge has upheld a Minnesota state court agreement that allows counting of absentee ballots received up to seven days after Election Day.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
West Metro
Minnesota owners of drywall company admit stealing $300K in workers' comp scheme
They both face up to six months in jail, must repay the insurance company.
Local
George Floyd's uncle forces reckoning in S.D. town
Selwyn Jones, a resident of Gettysburg, S.D., successfully lobbied the police department this summer to remove emblems of the Confederate flag from their uniforms and squad cars. This led to rampant harassment on Facebook against Jones and ongoing vitriol against Black Americans.
Local
Minnesota motorcyclist killed in western Wisconsin crash
The 60-year-old left the road on a curve east of Red Wing.