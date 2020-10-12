Selwyn Jones, a resident of Gettysburg, S.D., successfully lobbied the police department this summer to remove emblems of the Confederate flag from their uniforms and squad cars. This led to rampant harassment on Facebook against Jones and ongoing vitriol against Black Americans.

