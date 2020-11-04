More from Star Tribune
Video, 911 calls released in Walter Wallace police killing
Philadelphia's district attorney vowed Wednesday to make his own decision about whether to charge two young officers in the shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr. and not to rely solely on the police investigation.
National
Long wait for Hawaii vote spurs call for more voter centers
Voter advocates say Hawaii should set up more voter service centers after a last-minute surge of interest led to hours-long lines for in-person voting on Election Day even as the state switched to a vote-by-mail system for casting ballots.
National
In blue and red states, milestone wins for LGBTQ candidates
Across the nation, LGBTQ candidates achieved milestone victories in Tuesday's election, including the first transgender person elected to a state Senate, and the first openly gay Black men to win seats in Congress.
National
Trump backers demand Michigan vote center 'Stop the count!'
Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump chanting "Stop the count!" descended on a vote-tallying center in Detroit on Wednesday, as Americans on both sides…
National
Oregon leads the way in decriminalizing hard drugs
In a first in the nation, Oregon has rejected charging drug users with criminal offenses, with voters passing a ballot measure that decriminalizes possession of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone and other hard drugs.