Companies touting black lives matter face workforce scrutiny
After hitting the streets to protest racial injustices, Sharon Chuter was disillusioned by the number of corporate brands posting "glossy" messages spouting support for black lives.
The Latest: Jefferson Davis statue torn down in Richmond
TOP OF THE HOUR: — Jefferson Davis statue torn down in Richmond — Officer charged in George Floyd's death posts bail. — George Floyd's brother…
Police want to return to shuttered precinct amid protests
Seattle Police say they are looking to reopen a precinct in the city' Capitol Hill neighborhood that was shuttered during ongoing George Floyd protests.
Scott's challenge: Uniting Senate GOP behind police overhaul
The GOP is looking for an answer on how to respond to national outrage over the police killing of George Floyd. And they are looking to Sen. Tim Scott to provide it.
Young people turned out to protest. Now, will they vote?
Young adults have filled streets across the country on a scale not seen since the 1960s to protest for racial justice after the death of George Floyd. But whether that energy translates to increased turnout in November is another question.