West Metro
Change of venue possible in George Floyd case, judge warns
The Hennepin County judge presiding over the four officers' cases warned that public officials speaking out about the case are pushing it toward a change of venue if they continue to do so.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis opens public comment on police charter amendment
The city of Minneapolis is now accepting public comment on a charter amendment that would remove the requirement to maintain a police department.Instead,…
Coronavirus
Minn. achieves 'moonshot' goal, hitting capacity for 20K tests
This week, the state will surpass the milestone of more than 600,000 tests processed since the pandemic began. That's roughly 10% of the state's population, although some people have been tested more than once.
Minneapolis
City OKs remaining pieces of Lake Street housing development
Three buildings will add nearly 340 units to help ease Minneapolis' housing shortage.
Local
9" of rain washes out roads, floods homes in western Wis.
At least eight families were evacuated from their homes in Baldwin, Wis., in St. Croix County. Some roads were flooded in Lakeville, south of the Twin Cities, and mudslides were reported on Hwy. 169 near St. Peter.