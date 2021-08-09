More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Local
Charges: Orono man drank shots, ate THC gummies before crash that killed 2
James D. Blue, 51, was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with four counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the deaths of Mack Motzko, 20, and Sam Schuneman, 24.
Gable Steveson welcomed home after winning Olympic Gold
Fans and supporters welcomed wrestler and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson home at the Minneapolis airport.
Business
Cargill forms venture to buy a chicken producer for $4.5B
Cargill has chicken processing operations overseas, but its purchase of Sanderson Farms will put it in the middle of a U.S. industry that is red-hot right now.
Health
State Fair eyes indoor mask rule after outbreaks at other festivals
State Fair general manager urges vaccination now so visitors are immunized before the 12-day event.
Local
U of M to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students once shots receive FDA approval
The vaccination mandate must be approved by U regents.