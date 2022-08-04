More from Star Tribune
Seven years of sex abuse: How Mormon officials let it happen
MJ was a tiny, black-haired girl, just 5 years old, when her father admitted to his bishop that he was sexually abusing her.
Trump-aligned challengers ousting GOP legislative incumbents
As Wisconsin's longest-serving Assembly speaker, Republican Robin Vos has presided over efforts to restrict abortions, weaken unions, expand gun rights and push back against COVID-19 mandates. Despite that, he's facing a primary challenger who claims he's not conservative enough.
US stocks remain mixed amid earnings, economic updates
Stocks were mixed in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors continued to review the latest updates on the economy and corporate earnings.
Climate Migration: California fire pushes family to Vermont
Weeks after surviving one of the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in California history, the Holden family just wanted a new home.
How much is Zuckerberg worth? Card collector could find out
When camp counselor Allie Tarantino was flipping through a magazine years ago, he came upon a familiar name: Mark Zuckerberg. He rifled through boxes of memorabilia in his basement, running his fingers over old photos, newspapers and bus maps before finding a baseball card featuring a very young Zuckerberg grinning in a red jersey and gripping a bat.