More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
US ambassador says Iran is world No. 1 sponsor of terrorism
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations called Iran "the world's number one sponsor of terrorism" on Thursday and warned Russia and China that they will become "co-sponsors" if they block a resolution to extend the U.N. arms embargo on Iran.
World
Sri Lanka polls: Rajapaksa brothers heading for landslide
Sri Lanka's powerful and popular Rajapaksa brothers were heading to a landslide victory in the country's Parliamentary election, according to results released by the elections commission Friday.
World
Mexico resort pulls controversial 'anything goes' tourism ad
The Mexican coastal city of Acapulco pulled a pair of controversial video ads Thursday touting the faded resort's reputation as an "anything goes" tourism destination because they weren't appropriate during the coronavirus pandemic.
World
Funerals, mobile hospitals after Beirut explosion
Smoke was still rising from the shattered port area of Beirut on Thursday morning, following the explosion almost two days ago that killed at least 135 people.
World
Hostage-taking at French bank ends peacefully after 6 hours
An apparently armed man who took six hostages at a bank in the French port city of Le Havre on Thursday surrendered after nearly six hours, police said.