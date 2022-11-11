More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Friday's state quarterfinal prep football highlights
A look at some of Friday night's top plays from state tournament action.
Nation
Defense secretary thanks veterans
Lloyd Austin thanked them for making American "safer and stronger" in a speech at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 23, with clouds; cold might be here to stay
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 32, cloudy and windy
Veterans Day sees some cool weather, with snow showers in northern Minnesota. Next week brings chances of snow.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy, cold, windy; high 32
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 11