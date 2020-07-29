More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Jake Odorizzi appears healthy, but Twins will ease him back into the rotation
Righthander Randy Dobnak will get another start Friday while Odorizzi tests his back coming off the injured list.
Sports
UMAC to consider spring competition for fall sports
The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference announced Thursday that its high-risk sports teams (football, men's and women's soccer and volleyball) will not hold fall championships and will explore competing in the spring.
Outdoors
Education still is key in ethics across Minnesota's outdoors
The surge in ATV use, boating, camping, and other outdoor activities in Minnesota has brought a dark element with it.
Outdoors
Anderson: Nasby's pandemic hobby is casting for new interests
Bob Nasby, a Twin Cities fisherman and fly-casting instructor, has a new obsession: the collection, restoration and casting of centuries-old salmon rods, or what also are called spey rods.
Vikings
The Latest: LPGA Tour now has 2 positive coronavirus tests
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:___The LPGA Tour's return to golf has yielded two positive tests for…