Lawsuit: GOP donor used wealth, political connections to sex traffic teen
The lawsuit also alleges Anton Lazzaro tried to silence a victim's family with hush money.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 76, sunny and breezy
There's just a slight chance of a storm tonight, with more pleasant weather ahead.
Weather
Morning forecast: A fall-like breeze; high 76
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 7
Video
Former Marine accused of killing four in Florida
A man wearing full body armor fatally shot four people, including a mother and the 3-month-old baby she was cradling, and engaged in a massive gunfight with police and deputies before he was wounded and surrendered, a Florida sheriff said Sunday.