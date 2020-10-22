More from Star Tribune
Report: Bombing kills Syrian cleric key to deals with rebels
A roadside bombing on Thursday killed a senior Syrian cleric who played a key role in government deals with rebel fighters, according to Syrian state media and a government website.
World
Lawyer: Snowden granted permanent residency in Russia
Former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden has been granted permanent residency in Russia, his lawyer said Thursday.
World
French PM says 2nd virus wave is here, vastly extends curfew
French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday a vast extension of the nightly curfew that is intended to curb the spiraling spread of the coronavirus, saying "the second wave is here."
World
Stocks shake off a wobbly start to end higher on Wall Street
Stocks shook off a wobbly start and ended higher on Wall Street. The S&P 500 climbed 0.5% Thursday. Several earnings reports from big U.S. companies…
World
Europe faces more curfews, restrictions as virus cases swell
Curfews were largely expanded Thursday across France, which registered some 41.600 new confirmed virus cases to approach a total of 1 million, while similar overnight restrictions were slapped on Italy's three biggest cities — Rome, Naples and Milan — as rapidly rising caseloads across Europe prompted tighter limits on everyday ways of life.