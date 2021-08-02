More from Star Tribune
Trump-backed Carey, centrist Brown win Ohio US House races
Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist backed by former President Donald Trump, beat a bevy of Republicans in central Ohio, while Cuyahoga County Council member Shontel Brown pulled out a victory for the Democratic establishment in Cleveland, in a pair of primary elections for open House seats Tuesday.
Business
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction moratorium that would last until Oct. 3, as the Biden administration sought to quell intensifying criticism from progressives that it was allowing vulnerable renters to lose their homes during a pandemic.
Business
Senators behind $1T infrastructure plan show off their work
The senators who spent months stitching together a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package are now trying to sell it to the American people before a key vote expected this week that would push a long recognized national priority much closer to the finish line, after years of talk.
Nation
EXPLAINER: Where does harassment report leave Andrew Cuomo?
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's monthslong fall from grace reached a nadir Tuesday, when investigators said they substantiated sexual harassment allegations against him from 11 women, many of whom have worked for him.
Nation
Analysis: Delta variant upends politicians' COVID calculus
President Joe Biden's administration drew up a strategy to contain one coronavirus strain, then another showed up that's much more contagious.