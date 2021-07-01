More from Star Tribune
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 65, partly cloudy
Expect comfortable humidity levels and very light wind overnight, with sun and a high of 90 Friday.
Business
Minnesota defends N.D. laws on drug-benefit companies
State AG Ellison says states have the right to regulate pharmacy-benefit companies.
Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88
Donald Rumsfeld, the two-time defense secretary and one-time presidential candidate whose reputation as a skilled bureaucrat and visionary of a modern U.S. military was unraveled by the long and costly Iraq war, died Tuesday.
Multigenerational lake home in Litchfield lists for $1.8 million
The 7,800-square-foot home balances gathering spaces with independent living.
Biden promises help as long as needed after Florida condo collapse
President Joe Biden promises his administration "isn't going anywhere" during his visit to Surfside, Florida following the devastating building collapse.