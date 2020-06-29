More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Flooding leads to evacuations, road closings in Baldwin, Wis.
Rushing water pushed a shed into a trailer home on 6th Avenue in Baldwin, Wis. Maitland Miller, who shot the video, said neighbors told her was the worst flooding they had ever seen in Baldwin. At least eight families in town were evacuated from their homes and taken to a community center, said Jeff Klatt with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. Several roads, including a portion of Hwy. 63, have been closed.
Video
Forecast: Stormy morning, then warm, sticky afternoon
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Mayor Frey: 'It's a massive blow to accountability'
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey reacted to a City Council proposal to replace the city's police department with a new Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention that could include "licensed peace officers."
Video
Evening forecast: Severe thunderstorms, low 72
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Warm and humid, high 87; storms likely tonight
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast