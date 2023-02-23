More from Star Tribune
Weather
What's closed in the Twin Cities during the snowstorm?
Twin Cities residents can expect a slew of storm-related closures Wednesday and Thursday, from schools and libraries to museums and movie theaters. Below is a…
Nation
Winter storms ravage US from California to northern plains
Dangerous winter weather trapped drivers on icy roads, knocked out power to hundreds of thousands and grounded multiple flights from California through the northern Plains on Thursday.
Local
Travel remains difficult as snow continues: 'Stay off the roads'
Metro Transit said some bus trips are being canceled as bus drivers can't get into work, the agency said, adding, "Delay travel if you can." Snow totaled 10.1 inches at MSP Airport as of 6 a.m.
Weather
Forecast: Snow continues into morning; high 21
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Feb. 23
Weather
Heaviest wave of snowstorm making its way across Minnesota
New snow total predictions were down for Wednesday night in the Twin Cities with final totals expected to be on the lower end of what was forecast.