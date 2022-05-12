More from Star Tribune
Sports
Kentucky Derby horse Zandon won't race in the Preakness or Belmont
Zandon's owner, Jeff Drown of St. Cloud, has the horse pointed toward the Travers Stakes. Derby winner Rich Strike won't race in the Preakness, either.
Weather
Storms leave trail of damage across metro; round 2 possible
Near record high temperatures could fuel another round of severe storms Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
Vikings
Vikings will open against Packers, host Patriots on Thanksgiving
The Vikings will host a Thanksgiving game for the first time, one of a series of notable matchups on the 2022 schedule, which also includes opening at home against Green Bay.
Forecast: Severe thunderstorm possible and breezy, with a low of 66
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Outdoors
Observing spring wildflowers, birds and how fox families work
Naturalist Jim Gilbert also has two favorites places in Nerstrand Big Woods State Park and Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden.