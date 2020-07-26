More from Star Tribune
Forecast: Rain and storms exit; still warm, high 86
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 75; drenching thunderstorms possible
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
US civil rights icon Lewis remembered at memorial
A memorial service has been held in Troy, Alabama for the famed civil rights icon John Lewis.
Nation
Federal agents fire tear gas at protesters in Portland
A persistent crowd of protesters remained outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, into the early hours of Saturday as plumes of tear gas, dispensed by US agents, lingered above.
Video
Afternoon forecast: 90, humid, breezy, excessive heat warning, chance storms
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast