World
Pakistan flooding deaths pass 1,000 in 'climate catastrophe'
Deaths from widespread flooding in Pakistan topped 1,000 since mid-June, officials said Sunday, as the country's climate minister called the deadly monsoon season "a serious climate catastrophe."
Weather
Forecast: More rounds of showers, storms; high 85
Twin Cities weather forecast for Sunday, Aug. 28
Local
Severe weather cancels State Fair grandstand show, knocks out power
The Minnesota State Fair shut down rides on the Mighty Midway and Adventure Park, canceled the grandstand concert, closed the free stages and told guests…
Paul Douglas
Morning And Late Day Storms Sunday - Drier Work Week
We'll watch two round of showers and storms on Sunday in the metro - one in the morning, and another (which could be strong) in the late evening hours. After that, the last week of summer looks fairly nice if you're heading to the Fair! - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 68; breezy, mostly clouds and humid with a couple of storms possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.