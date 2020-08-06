More from Star Tribune
World
Funerals, mobile hospitals after Beirut explosion
Smoke was still rising from the shattered port area of Beirut on Thursday morning, following the explosion almost two days ago that killed at least 135 people.
Video
Forecast: Low of 67, with more clouds and a shower or storm possible
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump threatens executive actions if COVID-19 deal isn't reached
President Donald Trump is threatening executive actions if a deal isn't reached with Democrats on a new COVID-19 relief package.
Nation
Portland police declare a riot during protests
Late Wednesday, Portland police declared a riot and said they believe an explosive device had been left outside a precinct. People were ordered to disperse, and some streets were closed.
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy; chance of showers later
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast