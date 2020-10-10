More from Star Tribune
George Floyd's uncle successfully lobbied to remove Confederate emblem from police uniforms in S.D. town
Selwyn Jones, a resident of Gettysburg, S.D., successfully lobbied the police department this summer to remove emblems of the Confederate flag from their uniforms and squad cars. This led to rampant harassment on Facebook against Jones and ongoing vitriol against Black Americans.
Hurricane Delta brings flooding to Lake Charles
Nearly every home and building in the Louisiana city already been damaged in late August by a city where Hurricane Laura.
Trump delivers remarks to the public at White House
Trump on Saturday said he was "feeling great" in his recovery from the coronavirus.
Forecast: Low of 47 and mostly clear
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Morning forecast: Sunny and mild, with high in 60s
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast