Potent winter storm 'still coming,' Weather Service says
MnDOT has 200 plows out clearing metro area roads after a first round of snow. "Round two will have heavier snow accompanied with gusty winds," a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted more than 1,200 flight cancellations Wednesday — and the worst won't be over for several days.
What's closed in the Twin Cities during the snowstorm?
Twin Cities residents can expect a slew of storm-related closures Wednesday and Thursday, from schools and libraries to museums and movie theaters. Below is a…
Afternoon forecast: Heavy snow moves in, avoid travel
The National Weather service is warning Minnesotans that travel conditions could deteriorate quickly Wednesday afternoon. A winter storm warning continues through noon tomorrow for the Twin Cities area.
Forecast: 13 to 17 inches still on the way tonight, Thursday
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 22