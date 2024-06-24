More from Star Tribune
Forceful waters rush through Rapidan Dam in Rapidan Township
A video by Randy Hanson posted on Facebook at 8:30 a.m. on June 25 shows forceful waters flowing through the Rapidan Dam.
Video
Flooding near Waterville, Minn.
Trucks carried sandbags Saturday to residents in Waterville, where streets were blocked off due to flooding and pumping was needed.
Video
Volunteers help unload sandbags in Windom next to Perkins Creek
The volunteers worked to safeguard the home of Joe Fischenich, who lives next to the Perkins Creek in Windom. It overflowed due to heavy rainfall overnight.
Video
Joe Fischenich of Windom stacks sandbags outside his home
Most years Perkins Creek is small and sometimes dries out, but it flooded after heavy rains overnight. Joe Fischenich stacks sandbags outside his Windom home.