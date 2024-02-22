More from Star Tribune
Travel
Finding a new Florida glow on the wild Space Coast
Bioluminescence tours add to the low-tech fun not far from the rockets of Cape Canaveral.
Inspired
Workplace 'peer pressure' may help you form healthy habits
A University of Minnesota professor partnered with a colleague from Arizona State University to study how encouraging people to "stand and move at work" would affect their health,
Home & Garden
St. Cloud's iconic Foley Mansion is ready for its close-up following a $7 million restoration
After sitting mostly vacant for nearly two decades, the fire-ravaged 1889 mansion has undergone a major restoration and been transformed into an event space.
Business
This week's cellphone outage makes it clear: In the United States, landlines are languishing
When her cellphone's service went down this week because of an AT&T network outage, Bernice Hudson didn't panic. She just called the people she wanted to talk to the old-fashioned way — on her landline telephone, the kind she grew up with and refuses to get rid of even though she has a mobile phone.
Variety
Music Review: MGMT's 'Loss of Life' is a nostalgic return full of hope and heart
They say trends make a cyclical comeback every 20 years. We saw it recently in the revival of Y2K style that emerged with Gen-Zers returning to parties post-pandemic wearing claw clips, mini skirts and baby tees. Now, as we barrel into the mid-2020s, it's about time for an aesthetic that proliferated from 2006 to 2012 to return.