Weather
Fog, smoke and thunder today - in that order. Heavy T-storms likely later today
A murky, unsettled Monday is shaping up with wildfire smoke creating a hazy sky - it's ripe for more heavy T-storms later today and tonight
Business
Heat-related Texas deaths climb after Beryl left millions without power for days or longer
As the temperature soared in the Houston-area home Janet Jarrett shared with her sister after losing electricity in Hurricane Beryl, she did everything she could to keep her 64-year-old sibling cool.
Paul Douglas
Scattered slow-moving storms continue through Tuesday
A cool front Monday night into Tuesday, however, will help bring our active weather to an end for the rest of the week.
Paul Douglas
Watch for T-storms popping later Sunday
Pop-up showers and T-storms could linger into Tuesday.
World
Lightning strikes kill cattle, start fires in Greece during heat wave
Lightning strikes in northern Greece killed cattle and started fires during a dayslong heat wave affecting most of southern Europe.