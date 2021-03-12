More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Twins
Minnesota sports jacked up, safety-minded with approval to host thousands of fans
Effective April 1, up to 10,000 fans will be permitted at outdoor venues such as Target Field and up to 3,000 at indoor venues.
Floyd family pledges $500K to businesses at 38th and Chicago
Members of George Floyd's family pledged to donate $500,000 of their $27 million settlement with the city of Minneapolis to Black-owned businesses at 38th and Chicago.
Chauvin Trial
Derek Chauvin trial is halfway to a jury with 7th juror picked
One prospective juror, who was dismissed, said the fortified courthouse reminded him of his military service in Iraq.
Chauvin Trial
Jury selection in Derek Chauvin trial moving faster than expected
7 jurors have been selected in only 4 days of jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin. The jurors are being seated to determine whether the fired Minneapolis police officer is guilty of killing George Floyd.
Evening forecast: Low of 33; clear, with a starlit sky
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.