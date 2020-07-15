More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
National
'I'm not a bad guy': Police video captures distraught Floyd
Body-camera footage made public Wednesday from two Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd's arrest captured a panicked and fearful Floyd pleading with the officers in the minutes before his death, saying "I'm not a bad guy!" as they tried to wrestle him into a squad car.
Coronavirus
M Health Fairview unveils retail antibody test for COVID-19
Expanding availability of antibody tests is coming despite limits about what the results mean.
West Metro
Crane accident reported on Southwest LRT site in Minneapolis
Homes evacuated as precaution but no one injured.
West Metro
Maple Grove man pleads guilty to killing wife, reporting her missing
The two had been arguing about her leaving him and the coronavirus pandemic, according to prosecutors.
Minneapolis
Floyd family seeks 'financially prohibitive' precedent in suit vs. Mpls., officers
The lawsuit contends that the officers used deadly force in non-deadly circumstances and that a lack of proper training and departmental culture led to George Floyd's death.