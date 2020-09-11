More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Read Freeman's response to judge's decision
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman issued the following statement in response to Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill's decision on Friday to disqualify…
National
Norbertines say deal has been reached to sell Monona friary
Saint Norbert Abbey said it has made a deal to sell the San Damiano Friary, an historic property on Lake Monona, to the city of Monona, which hopes to preserve the green space for the community.
Variety
Pandemic paralyzes companies that serve office workers
Farmer's Fridge, a company that makes fresh meals and distributes them through a network of smart fridges in places like Milwaukee and Wauwautosa, provides a service that many office workers often were in need of before the pandemic: healthy breakfast, snacks and lunch.
Variety
Milwaukee's homeless shelters facing obstacles amid pandemic
Despite efforts by shelters, the city and the county, Shelly Sarasin fears the worst is yet to come for Milwaukee's homeless population.
National
Judge: Kanye West stays off ballot in battleground Wisconsin
Rapper Kanye West does not qualify to be on the presidential ballot in battleground Wisconsin after missing a filing deadline, a judge ruled late Friday, upholding a bipartisan decision by the state elections commission.