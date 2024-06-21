More from Star Tribune
Local Young but running out of time, Amara Strande fought 'forever chemicals' to help save the lives of others
More from Star Tribune
Local Young but running out of time, Amara Strande fought 'forever chemicals' to help save the lives of others
More from Star Tribune
Local Young but running out of time, Amara Strande fought 'forever chemicals' to help save the lives of others
More from Star Tribune
Local Young but running out of time, Amara Strande fought 'forever chemicals' to help save the lives of others
More from Star Tribune
Local Young but running out of time, Amara Strande fought 'forever chemicals' to help save the lives of others
More from Star Tribune
Local Young but running out of time, Amara Strande fought 'forever chemicals' to help save the lives of others
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Flooding threat continues into Saturday morning, especially south of MSP
A stalled front will ignite more heavy showers and T-storms into Saturday with flooding potential
World
Major power outage hits Balkan region as countries swelter in early summer heat wave
A major hourslong power outage hit much of the Balkans on Friday as the southern European region sweltered in an early heat wave that sent temperatures soaring to more than 40 C (104 F).
World
Historic flooding in southern China kills 47, with more floods feared in coming days
At least 47 people have died as downpours in southern China's Guangdong province caused historic flooding and slides, state media reported Friday, while authorities warned of more extreme weather ahead in other parts of the country.
Nation
As millions sweat out the heat wave, blocks of lake ice keep these campers cool
As New England baked in a heat wave Thursday, guests at one campground were keeping their food and beer cold with blocks of ice harvested months earlier from a frozen lake.
Nation
Floodwaters inundate Minnesota towns while another storm transformed New Mexico village into a lake
Several small-town tourist meccas in northern Minnesota have been inundated by floodwaters after a deluge of rain earlier this week, while another powerful storm turned a New Mexico village into a lake.