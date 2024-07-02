More from Star Tribune
Flooding prompts canoe trip to Waterville dental clinic
Royal Myers of Waterville, Minnesota took this video of getting a canoe ride to his dentist appointment.
Sports
Reusse: When Darwitz, Wendell-Pohl played together, Minnesota hockey went next level
In a fitting tribute, the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto announced it will be inducting Darwitz and Wendell-Pohl together.
Sports
Souhan: As sporting host, Twin Cities has had its own little run
From Olympic gymnastics to NBA conference finals and more, Minnesota has had a hot streak as host.
Local
Tolkkinen: Families in rural Minnesota want your house, Grandma
"The inability of seniors to move out has inhibited the ability for our new labor to move in."
Olympics
Souhan: Biles shows once again that she's the one to beat in Paris
Simone Biles qualified for the Paris Olympics, her third Games, with a dominant performance at Target Center.