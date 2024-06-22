More from Star Tribune
Flooding near Waterville, Minn.
Trucks carried sandbags Saturday to residents in Waterville, where streets were blocked off due to flooding and pumping was needed.
Volunteers help unload sandbags in Windom next to Perkins Creek
The volunteers worked to safeguard the home of Joe Fischenich, who lives next to the creek. It overflowed due to heavy rainfall overnight June 22.
Joe Fischenich of Windom stacks sandbags outside his home
Most years Perkins Creek is small and sometimes dries out, but it flooded after heavy rains overnight. Joe Fischenich stacks sandbags outside his Windom home.
Aerial video shows flooding in Rock Valley, Iowa
People in Rock Valley, Iowa, were told to evacuate early Saturday as the nearby Rock River could no longer take the rain that has slammed the region.
Bodycam video from Jamal Mitchell and other Minneapolis PD shows chaotic scene
Bodycam footage from several Minneapolis police on May 30 shows moments before and after officer Jamal Mitchell was shot while trying to help assailant.