Local
Unicyclists play flaming puck hockey
At the Unicon unicycling convention in Bemidji, athletes competed in games of flaming puck hockey Tuesday night outside City Hall.
Local
Watch unicyclists play flaming puck hockey at Unicon in Bemidji
The No. 1 rule? Keep the blazing ball low to the ground to avoid hitting players and spectators.
Local
Why the Mall of America doesn't have a heating system, and more sustainable fun facts
Some of the mall's sustainable features happened accidentally.
Local
Delta CEO tells travelers that airline mess should be resolved by Thursday
The worst effects of the CrowdStrike-caused outage are behind us, Ed Bastian told travelers in a statement Wednesday.