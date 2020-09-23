More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Roberts: Ginsburg was 'tough, brave, a fighter, a winner'
Chief Justice John Roberts says the words that best describe the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are "tough, brave, a fighter, a winner" but also "thoughtful, careful, compassionate, honest."
National
Crews make progress against enormous LA-area wildfire
Firefighters are finally starting to tame an enormous wildfire burning in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles.
National
Woodward's 'Rage' sells 600,000 copies in first week
Bob Woodward's "Rage" sold more than 600,000 copies in its first week of publication, continuing a yearlong wave of blockbuster books about President Donald Trump.
National
S Carolina teachers stay home to advocate for pay, safety
Some South Carolina teachers took a personal day Wednesday to fight for safer classrooms amid the pandemic as well as an annual small raise that was frozen after the economy crashed because of the virus.
Nation
Grand jury to present report in Breonna Taylor's death
A grand jury in Kentucky was scheduled to present its findings to a judge Wednesday in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police officers who burst into her home at night.