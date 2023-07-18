More from Star Tribune
Nation
Dozens of officers respond to South Carolina gunfire; no injuries immediately reported
Reports of gunfire around noon Tuesday brought dozens of police officers to a busy intersection near Columbia, South Carolina, authorities said.
Nation
Day and night Phoenix has sweltered from heat that will break a record for American cities
Phoenix's relentless streak of dangerously hot days was finally poised to smash a record for major U.S. cities on Tuesday, the 19th straight day the desert city was to see the temperature soar to 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 C) or more.
Business
Stock market today: Big financial companies lead Wall Street higher after mixed economic data
Stocks of several financial titans are leading Wall Street higher Tuesday following some mixed reports on the economy.
Nation
Trump is notified he's a target of the US criminal probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election
Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, an indication he could soon be charged by U.S. prosecutors.
Nation
First lawsuit filed against ex-football coach Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern leaders in hazing scandal
A former Northwestern football player filed the first lawsuit against Pat Fitzgerald and members of the school's leadership, seeking damages stemming from a hazing scandal that cost the former football coach his job.