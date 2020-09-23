More from Star Tribune
National
Asian shares fall as caution sets in after Wall St retreat
Asian shares were mostly lower Thursday as caution set in after a retreat on Wall Street driven by a decline in technology shares.Market players are…
National
Breach at software provider to local governments, schools
A major provider of software services for governments and schools across the United States, Tyler Technologies, told customers Wednesday that an unknown intruder broke into its phone and information technology systems.
National
Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses
President Donald Trump on Wednesday again declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Variety
Black attorney general chokes up during Taylor announcement
Kentucky's Black attorney general choked up Wednesday when explaining why a grand jury didn't seek criminal charges against police officers for Breonna Taylor's death — but his sympathetic words fell on many deaf ears.
National
Carole Baskin of 'Tiger King' fame sued for defamation
Carole Baskin, who became a pop culture sensation due to Netflix's docuseries "Tiger King," is being sued for defamation by a former assistant. As part of the lawsuit, the daughters of Baskin's former husband are seeking more information about what happened to their father, who disappeared mysteriously more than two decades ago.