More From Video
Video
Firefighters respond to house explosion in Coon Rapids
A man inside the home on the 800 block of 104th Avenue NW. was taken to HCMC.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 71 and partly cloudy; more heat Thursday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 92; hazy and sunny
It's the longest day of the year, and it'll be a warm one. There's a chance of thunderstorms to the west.
Video
What's more exciting than paddleboarding and easier than windsurfing? eFoiling
The electric-powered hydrofoils are the latest thing in personal watercraft.