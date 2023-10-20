More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Fire crews fight large blaze at vacant Kmart on Lake Street in Minneapolis
The building that for several decades housed the sprawling Kmart store on Lake Street in Minneapolis caught fire before dawn Friday and burned for hours. Read more here.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 68, sunny and nice
It'll be pleasant and warm, but there's some cooler, cloudier and windier weather on the way Saturday, with a chance of rain.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny and warm, high 68
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Oct. 20
Video
Oct. 19 High School Football Highlights
Top plays from some of the top games during MEA week.
Video
In Oval Office address, Biden argues aid for Israel and Ukraine is 'vital' to U.S. security
If international aggression is allowed to continue, Biden said, "conflict and chaos could spread in other parts of the world."