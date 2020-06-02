More from Star Tribune
World
High-speed Spanish passenger train hits car on track; 2 dead
Two people were killed when a high-speed passenger train with more than 150 people on board hit a car on the tracks in northwest Spain on Tuesday.
World
With Italy at risk, Europe Central Bank could boost stimulus
The European Central Bank could soon expand its anti-pandemic stimulus program to more than a trillion euros, giving it more firepower to keep the virus crisis from sliding into a new financial crisis for the 19 countries that use the euro.
World
In Israel, protesters demonstrate against Floyd killing
Over 200 demonstrators protested outside the U.S. diplomatic mission in Tel Aviv on Tuesday to decry the killing of George Floyd.
World
Afghan official: Kabul mosque bombed, 2 dead, 2 wounded
A bomb exploded inside a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul on Tuesday, killing two people, including the mosque's prayer leader, and wounding two others an official said.
World
Pakistani girl dies of her injuries from Karachi plane crash
A Pakistani girl who was critically injured on the ground last month when a passenger plane went down in a crowded neighborhood of the port city of Karachi has died at a hospital, her relatives and a doctor said Tuesday.