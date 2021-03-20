More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers' heavyweight Gable Steveson dominates his way to NCAA title
Gable Steveson fulfilled his long-held goal of an NCAA championship by defeating Michigan's Mason Parris 8-4. Steveson's win streak is 34 matches.
Fencing around U.S. Capitol removed as threats ease
Lawmakers in Congress had pressed officials for weeks about when the fence would come down.
Evening forecast: Low of 44; cloudy and still breezy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Wild
Bad to worse: Wild 'outplayed' again in shutout loss to Colorado
The Wild had anything but an enjoyable time during its two games in Denver. Saturday's 6-0 loss followed a 5-1 defeat on Thursday. Colorado's top line racked up seven points Saturday.
Sports
Scoggins: Teams losing fans fast in the FSN-streaming fight
Multiple people familiar with the situation said local franchises with FSN ties are looking at viewership losses of between one-quarter and one-third of their audience. That's big, and sobering.