Business
The Latest: Denver mayor gets ethics pass on pandemic trip
The Denver Board of Ethics has unanimously dismissed an ethics complaint that was filed after the city's mayor flew to Texas for Thanksgiving despite urging Denver's residents to avoid holiday travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nation
The Latest: Thousands remain without water, power in US
The Latest on winter weather across the U.S. (all times local):
Business
Feds seize millions of fake N95 masks
Federal agents have seized roughly 10 million fake 3M brand N95 masks in recent weeks, the result of an ongoing investigation into counterfeits sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities and government agencies.
World
Maduro lodges new allegation of US spying on Venezuela firm
Venezuela's president said Wednesday he is open to dialogue with the new U.S. administration on calming tensions between the two governments and easing his nation's economic crisis, even while doubling down with fresh accusations that six American oil executives jailed in Caracas spied for the CIA.
Nation
Groups ask Biden for wider environmental review of nuke work
Watchdog groups want the Biden administration to reconsider a decision by a U.S. agency not to conduct a more extensive environmental review related to production of the plutonium cores used in the nation's nuclear arsenal.