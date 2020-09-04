More from Star Tribune
Online bans fail to silence US extremists drawn to protests
After Wisconsin protests over Jacob Blake's shooting by police turned deadly last week, a member of an anti-government extremist group started posting updates from the scene for comrades in an encrypted chat room.
National
Trump denies calling US war dead 'losers,' 'suckers'
President Donald Trump is angrily denying a report that he made disparaging remarks about U.S. service members who have been captured or killed, including that he described American war dead at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France in 2018 as "losers" and "suckers."
National
Marine wins Democratic primary for Kennedy's US House seat
Jake Auchincloss, a city councilor in suburban Boston and a former Marine, won a packed primary to become the Democratic nominee in the race to…
National
Portland's grim reality: 100 days of protests, many violent
Once hailed as one of the most livable U.S. cities, Portland, Oregon, is grappling with an uncertain future as it reaches a stunning benchmark: 100 consecutive nights of racial injustice protests marred by vandalism, chaos — and the killing of a supporter of President Donald Trump.
Variety
Stocks open higher on Wall Street a day after tech sell-off
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Friday, a day after a big slump in technology companies pulled the market to its biggest drop since June.