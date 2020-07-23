More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Mayor says NYC can perform 50,000 coronavirus tests daily
New York City has reached its goal of performing 50,000 coronavirus tests a day, and its contact tracing effort has potentially prevented thousands of new infections, officials said Thursday.
National
Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison
A judge ordered the release from prison of President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer on Thursday, saying he believes the government retaliated against him for writing a book about Trump.
National
House Democrats try to check Trump's pardon power
House Democrats are trying to rein in President Donald Trump's clemency powers on Thursday as they advance legislation that would discourage pardons for friends and family and prevent presidents from pardoning themselves.
National
Monitor calls on US to stop detaining migrant kids in hotels
A court-appointed monitor for immigrant youth called on the U.S. government to stop detaining children as young as 1 in hotels before expelling them to their home countries, saying the practice could lead to emotional and physical harm.
National
White House's $21M contract for Pepcid as a COVID remedy under scrutiny
A government whistleblower has accused a senior administration official of rushing the deal through without the scientific oversight necessary for such a large federal award.