Celebrities
Regis Philbin, television personality and host, dies at 88
Regis Philbin, the genial host who shared his life with television viewers over morning coffee for decades and helped himself and some fans strike it rich with the game show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," has died at 88.
Nation
MN Lottery
MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:8-4-8(eight, four, eight)Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Estimated jackpot: $117 million
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:05-07-12-22-24(five, seven, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-four)Estimated jackpot: $28,000
National
Civil rights icon John Lewis remembered in his hometown
Civil rights icon and longtime Georgia congressman John Lewis was remembered Saturday — in the rural Alabama county where his story began — as a humble man who sprang from his family's farm with a vision that "good trouble" could change the world.
Coronavirus
Amid virus, uncertainty, parents decide how to school kids
Joshua Claybourn is leaning toward sending his kindergarten daughter to in-person classes at a private school next month. Holly Davis' sixth-grade daughter will learn online,…