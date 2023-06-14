More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Oakland Athletics stadium deal wins final legislative approval in Nevada as MLB weighs move to Vegas
The Oakland Athletics cleared a major hurdle for their planned relocation to Las Vegas after the Nevada Legislature gave final approval on Wednesday to public funding for a portion of a proposed $1.5 billion stadium with a retractable roof.
Business
Fed pauses interest rate hikes; two more hikes likely
The Fed's move to leave its benchmark rate at about 5.1%, its highest level in 16 years, suggests that it believes the much higher borrowing rates it's engineered have made some progress in taming inflation.
Business
Fed holds rates steady for first time in 15 months but signals 2 more potential hikes this year
Inflation may be cooling — just not yet fast enough for the Federal Reserve.
Business
Robert Gottlieb, celebrated literary editor of Toni Morrison and Robert Caro, dies at 92
Robert Gottlieb, the inspired and eclectic literary editor whose brilliant career was launched with Joseph Heller's ''Catch-22'' and continued for decades with such Pulitzer Prize-winning classics as Toni Morrison's ''Beloved'' and Robert Caro's ''The Power Broker,'' has died at age 92.
Business
Hong Kong protest song disappears from music streaming sites, social media platforms
A popular Hong Kong protest song was no longer available Wednesday on several major music streaming sites and social media platforms, after the government sought an injunction to ban the tune.