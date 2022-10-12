More from Star Tribune
Noem: No special legislative session for food tax repeal
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Wednesday she would not call a special legislative session to have lawmakers consider repealing the state's tax on groceries ahead of the November election, despite calls to do so from a handful of Republican lawmakers as well as her Democratic challenger.
Business
US stocks remain unsettled after wholesale inflation report
Stocks edged higher, though trading remain unsettled on Wall Street Wednesday after a report showed that inflation remains very hot.
Nation
Board rejects clemency request of Oklahoma death row inmate
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday rejected a request to recommend clemency for a death row inmate who killed his girlfriend's 3-year-old son in 1993.
Nation
FDA clears updated COVID boosters for younger kids
The U.S. on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave.
Nation
Man accused of plotting to kill women in Ohio pleads guilty
A 22-year-old man who authorities say identified as an involuntary celibate and plotted to kill women at an unnamed Ohio university has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempting a hate crime.