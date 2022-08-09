More from Star Tribune
World
Palestinians: Israeli troops kill 3 militants in West Bank
Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants and wounded dozens in a shootout that erupted during an arrest raid in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.
Nation
Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana
A campaign to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri gathered enough signatures to make it on the November ballot, the secretary of state announced Tuesday.
Business
Learning from failures: How Biden scored win on climate plan
Over the last year, President Joe Biden watched pieces of his domestic agenda get thrown overboard in an effort to keep it afloat. Free community college, child care funding, expanded preschool — all left behind.
World
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
Powerful explosions rocked a Russian air base in Crimea and sent towering clouds of smoke over the landscape Tuesday in what may mark an escalation of the war in Ukraine. At least one person was killed and several others were wounded, authorities said.
World
Ex FBI agent turns self in to face Puerto Rico criminal case
Former FBI agent Mark Rossini, who was indicted in a corruption case against a former Puerto Rico governor, turned himself into federal authorities Tuesday in the U.S. territory, according to officials.